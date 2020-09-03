Joseph E. Arszyla Jr.

August 27, 1947 - August 11, 2020Joseph "Joey" E. Arszyla Jr. age 72 passed away on August 11, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, CT on August 27, 1947 to the late Joseph Sr. and Margaret (York) Arszyla, Joe lived his childhood in the "South End" and graduated from Sacred Heart Grammar and Bassick High School. Joe was a Veteran in the United States Army during Vietnam and a talented athlete over the years, receiving many accolades in swimming and fast & slow pitch softball. Joe had a zest for life and always looked forward to his trips "down the shore" with his closest friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence "Larry", and is survived by his beloved children, son Kevin Arszyla, daughter Lauren (Arszyla) Sheridan and her husband Steve. Joe also leaves behind his sister-in-law Janice, nephew Larry Jr., nieces Michelle and Kristin and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to Covid-19, all services will be private.



