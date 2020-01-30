|
Joseph Barcley
Joseph Barcley, 58, entered into God's loving arms on January 28, 2020 in New Britain. Joseph was born in Canada on May 10, 1961, son of the late Stanley and Jane Zamiarski Barcley. He was very religious and well-known by many of his Priest friends in the local churches, especially Rev. Nicholas Pavia. He loved to learn about the Catholic Church's history and enjoyed photography and the amazement of helicopters and airplanes. He is survived by cousins, Andrea J. Hulbert of West Palm Beach, FL, Carolee Watson of Rome, NY and Beverly Esche of Marcy, NY and many friends he touched throughout his lifetime. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joseph's funeral on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:00 am (please meet directly) at Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Road, Stratford, CT for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter's Mausoleum in Derby. There will be no visiting hours. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 2, 2020