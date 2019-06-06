Joseph M. Bereski, Sr.

Joseph M. Bereski, Sr., 70, of Milford, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019 with his son and daughter (in-law) by his side. Born on March 19, 1949 in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Joseph F. and Victoria Bereski.

Joe grew up in Fairfield, CT where he graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School. He worked for over 35 years for the Bridgeport Post & New Haven Register mostly as a Pressmen. After retiring Joe became a (5 star) Uber driver which he loved because talking to people was one of his favorite things to do. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing poker and he loved the beach, especially swimming in the ocean. Joe was a big sports fan and rooted for all the Boston teams but him and his son loved the Red Sox and watched many games together over the years visiting Fenway frequently. He coached Joe Jr. and his friends for many years and loved to watch them play through high school; he never missed a game. Joe (Mr. B) was like a 2nd dad to a lot of Joe's friends; he cared for them all and made sure that they knew it. However, his favorite thing to do was to be with his grandchildren; watching them play baseball, basketball and hockey, playing games with them and just spending time goofing around like a big kid. Of all the names Joe had throughout his life, "Pipa" was his favorite.

Joe is survived by his son, Joseph and daughter (in-law) Jaime Bereski; grandchildren, Collin and Kayla Carollo, Ryan, Drew, and Brayden Bereski; sister Roseann and Daniel Sheping, brother Ken and Debbie Bereski, brother Greg and Pat Bereski, and sister Vicki Bereski; nephews and nieces, Melissa, Kenny, Ashley, Derek, Lauren (Jon), Gregory, Craig (Chelsea) and Jenna; Goddaughter, Alyssa; and his beloved cat, Sally. He was predeceased by his best girls, Morgan (dog) and Kit (cat). Joe also leaves behind many relatives, close friends and acquaintances. He was always making new friends from the beach, baseball field, grocery store, Ubering or anywhere else you could imagine. Once you met Joe he considered you a friend and that was one of his special qualities; he was a true friend to everyone.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will be private. Friends and family may call from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Joe's favorite charities: the ASPCA.org, Disabled American Veterans (DAV.org), or KidsWishNetwork.org.