Joseph John Berger Jr.
We mourn the passing of our dear brother Joe who died peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2019 in Meriden, Connecticut. He was 68 years old. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Shirley Berger and is survived by his brothers, Jim and Paul, his sister-in-law, Lisa and his sister, Diane, and brother-in-law, Brian, along with several nieces and nephews.
A unique and warm light in this world, Joe was a truly kind, gentle, and compassionate soul. He had a very special sense of humor and his smile could light up a room and all those he came in contact with. He loved spending time with his family and people that cared for him, especially during holidays, his favorite being Christmas. All who knew him understood his favorite color was red. Music, arts and crafts were his lifelong passion. He found great happiness in pets and animals, in fact all of God's creatures held a fascination for him. Outings and any trip to the store always gave him special joy. Joe also liked to travel and in addition to various attractions in Connecticut he was able to visit North Carolina, Texas, and Disney World during his lifetime.
Joe was a longtime resident at Southbury Training School, and for the last 15 years was a beloved resident of a GIL Foundation group home in Prospect. All the staff that cared for him recognized the special person he was and the simple joy he could generate. We will all deeply miss Joe's warm-hearted and gentle spirit. A celebration of Joe's life will be held in the spring. Donations may be made to the GIL Foundation, Prospect, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 20, 2019