Joseph Buskey

Joseph R. Buskey
Joseph R. Buskey, age 51, of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, husband to Ruth Nemeth, son to Mary Lou Anderson Janulis, brother to Lori Buskey, and friend to many, passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital.
Joe's family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Guests will have the ability to greet his family in a safe, comfortable setting. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in Saint Ann Church with his cousin Father John Anderson officiating. A private inurnment will be held in Mountain Grove's Pilgrim Mausoleum. Joe's complete obituary is forthcoming.
