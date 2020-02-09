|
|
Joseph C. Eramo
Joseph Charles Eramo, age 99 of Trumbull, beloved husband of Isabel Sancibrian of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Middlebrook Farms in Trumbull. Born in Bridgeport on December 22, 1920, and moved to Trumbull later in life. He was a son of the late John and Rose Sepi Eramo. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Rusty and Rae Eramo. Joseph was a dedicated worker. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1944-1946 and upon returning home, worked at Bridgeport Brass. Joseph joined the Bridgeport Fire Department and retired after 27 years of service as a Captain. He later returned to school to get a Bachelor's degree in education at the University of Bridgeport. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew him. Joseph is survived by his beloved wife Isabel of 73 years, his adored children, Donna Hurley and her husband Roger and John Eramo and his wife Lynne, his two cherished grandchildren, Seth Hurley and Sarah Hurley Tillinghast and her husband Jeffrey, and two great-grandchildren, Fiona and Ferne, who were his world. He is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Caring Hospice Services and the staff at Middlebrook Farms for their devoted care of Joseph and concern for his family.
A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 12:45 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Friends may greet the family on Saturday directly in the funeral home from 12:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 13, 2020