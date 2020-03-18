Connecticut Post Obituaries
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Joseph D. Cahill Sr.
Joseph D. Cahill Sr., age 76, of Stratford, passed away March 17, 2020 in the arms of his daughter with his loving family by his side. Mr. Cahill was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Joseph and Ruth Cahill. He graduated from Central High School. Mr. Cahill retired from Bridgeport Machines after 30 years of service. He was a volunteer for the E.M.S. in Stratford for many years. He was also a Black Jack Dealer for Mohegan Sun. Mr. Cahill was predeceased by his beloved wife Marcella (Cummings) Cahill. He is survived by his children, Joseph Jr. and his wife Wendy of Milford, Kevin Cahill and his wife Joannie of Brookfield, and Colleen Forizs and her husband Michael of Stratford; his sister Deborah Serbin; 7 grandchildren, Nicholas, Joshua, Zachary, Trevor, Justin, Cole and Hailey and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Maureen Tarczali. Due to current health concerns, funeral services will be private. Interment in St. Michael's Cemetery. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 19, 2020
