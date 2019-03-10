Connecticut Post Obituaries
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pistey Funeral Home
2155 Main Street
Stratford, CT
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Pistey Funeral Home
2155 Main Street
Stratford, CT
View Map
March 8, 2019Joseph A. Campofiore, age 89, of Stratford, beloved husband of Alberta Vallillo Campofiore, died peacefully at his home on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Joseph was born in Bridgeport to the late Liberato and Maria Campofiore. Joe resided in the area his entire life. He could often be found at his beloved "club" playing cards with his friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his loving family, Annette Iverson, Albert J. Campofiore and Donna Kloeppner; and also survived by Joel Campofiore, Joann Campofiore, Jomarie Johnson and Jolynn Parlatore; and many wonderful grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Joseph Campofiore.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Friends May call on Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment at St. Michael Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Parent Advocacy Center, 338 Main Street, Niantic, CT 06357. Please visit www. Pistey funeral home.com to express condolences.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 10, 2019
