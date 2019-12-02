|
Joseph Caruso
Joseph Caruso, beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, entered into eternal rest on December 1, 2019. In his 91 years, he was a true patriarch of his family. They will miss the revealing twinkle in his eye whenever he made a deadpan joke or funny comment.
He loved traveling to visit family in France, Belgium and Sicily and cherished visits from his family, both near and far, to his home. He reveled in being surrounded by family, especially at this time of year. He loved taking care of his vegetable garden, playing cards and visits from his family. He enjoyed watching boxing, classic movies, especially Italian-language films, and action and martial arts movies.
Born on August 12, 1928, in Newark, New Jersey, and soon moving with family to their native Sicily, he worked as a miner in France in his teens, and later returned to the United States where he worked as a painter at International Harvester. After living in Bridgeport for several years, he eventually settled in Monroe, where he would remain for the rest of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Maria, whom he adored; his brother Giovanni Caruso and his wife Josephina; his children Nancy Husvar and her husband James, John Caruso and his wife Mary, Angelina Canfield and her husband Richard, and Michael Caruso and his wife Theresa; grandchildren Matthew Husvar, Daniel Husvar, Andrew Husvar, Joseph Caruso, Michelle Walker and her husband Lucas, Richard Canfield and his wife Stephanie Marie Canfield, Nicholas Canfield, and Julie Verespej and her husband Paul; great-grandchildren James Walker, Leo Walker, Samson Walker, and Christopher Verespej, and numerous family members in the United States, Belgium, France, and Sicily.
Calling hours to pay respects to Joseph and his family will be on December 3, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT, and a mass of Christian burial will take place on December 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jude Parish Church, 707 Monroe Turnipke, Monroe, CT.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to Athena Home Health & Hospice, 135 South Road, Farmington, CT 06032.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 3, 2019