Joseph Anthony Caselli Sr.
Joseph Anthony Caselli, age 78 of Stratford passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at St. Vincent Medical Center. He was the widower of Sally Ann Carrafiello. Born in Bridgeport on June 13, 1942, he was the son of the late Philip and Josephine Salerno Caselli. Joe was the owner of Nichols Avenue Barber Shop for over 50 years. Joe made countless friendships over the years: he always treated his customers as family and will be remembered for his annual Christmas parties. After his retirement he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing golf, and impromptu games of left, right, center (LCR) at the barber shop. Joe was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Tashua Knolls Men's Club in Trumbull. He was also a New York Yankee and New York Giants fan. Joe will be sadly missed by all that knew him, especially his loving children; Sheri Bartoli and her husband Daniel of Trumbull and Joseph Caselli Jr. of Stratford. Five grandchildren; Daniel Bartoli Jr., Anthony Bartoli, Gianna Bartoli, Jacob Caselli and Michael Caselli and his great granddaughter, Skylar Caselli. Joe will also be missed by his loving partner of many years Mary Lu Fenton of Stratford, his sister, Lillian (Bruce) Bentley of Florida, brother in-law, Michael Carrafiello, sister in-law, Peggy (Anthony) Fernandez, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and beloved wife Sally, Joe was predeceased by his sister, Phyllis Caselli. There will be a walk through visitation on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford. Please follow current pandemic concerns by wearing a mask and keeping social distance, it is asked that you kindly enter through the rear doors of the funeral home. All other funeral and interment services will be held privately. To offer online condolences please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com
. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joe's memory to Swim Across the Sound, St. Vincent's Medical Center, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606.