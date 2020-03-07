|
Joseph Cesero
Joseph Cesero 51 of Bridgeport, CT passed away suddenly at his home on March 5. Joseph was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, great-uncle, son, brother-in-law and a loyal friend to everyone. Joseph was an avid baseball fan and loved his Yankees. Joseph will be sadly missed by his wife Kristina, daughters Kaeleigh and Alisa Cesero, sister Joan Pettas and her husband Perry Pettas as well as 3 nieces and their husbands, a nephew, great-nephews, great-nieces, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law and many loyal and caring friends. Joseph was predeceased by his father Carmine (Mush) Cesero and mother Joan Cesero.
Calling hour will take place on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. In abiding with Joseph's wishes, interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Joseph's family for his daughter's education. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2020