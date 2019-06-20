Joseph A. Chrzanowski

Joseph A. Chrzanowski, age 77, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, surrounded by loving family at his home in Los Angeles. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island to the late Adolph J. Chrzanowski and Helen Stanczyk Chrzanowski. He spent his childhood as a fourth generation resident of Easton enjoying Boy Scouts, Little League, fishing, driving his hot rod, and delivering milk for Marsh Dairy. He attended Samuel Staples Elementary School and Fairfield Preparatory School. Following high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Upon his return he attended Fairfield University where he developed a deep appreciation for the Spanish language and for education. He went on to receive a Ph.D. from Pennsylvania State University. He was a Professor Emeritus of Spanish at California State University, Los Angeles and made many contributions to the field including a long relationship with Educational Testing Service, multiple publications, mentoring colleagues, and teaching countless students Spanish language and literature. He loved playing golf, playing his piano, and traveling the world. He was a people person with a great sense of humor, big smile, and twinkle in his eye; he excelled at negotiating the best deal; and he enjoyed placing lucky bets. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife Ana, children Joseph Jr. and Jennifer, grandchildren Matthew, Olivia, Grace, and Amanda, and siblings Mary, Thomas, and Michael.

A celebration of Joe's life will be held at the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport, on Tuesday, June 25th from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Charitable contributions may be made in his honor to the Cal State LA Foundation, Administration 809, Department of Modern Languages and Literatures, 5151 State University Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90032. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com Published in Connecticut Post on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary