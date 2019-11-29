Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Collins In Memoriam
IN LOVING MEMORY Joseph J. Collins 4-11-81 to 11-29-16 When tomorrow starts without me, and I'm not here to see, if the sun should rise and find your eyes, filled with tears for me. I wish so much you wouldn't cry, the way you did today, while thinking of the many things we didn't get to say. I know how much you love me,as much as I love you, and each time you think of me, I know you'll miss me too. When tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right here in your heart.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -