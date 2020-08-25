Joseph Cottle, Jr.
September 27, 1929 - August 13, 2020Joseph Cottle Jr., age 90, a lifelong resident of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020 at the Hospice Unit at VAMC. He was born September 27, 1929, son of the late Joseph & Sarah Hetherington Cottle Sr. He is survived by his nephew Cliff Kreuter, his loving companion, of 41 years, Pat Toole, his favorites Doxie and Friskee, a sister-in-law and 2 nieces. Joseph was predeceased by his siblings Judith M. Kreuter and Frederick Cottle. Joe graduated from Bassick H.S. and the University of Bridgeport. He was a proud US Air Force Veteran. Prior to his retirement, Joe worked as a control tower operator for Sikorsky Aircraft. He was the first person to hold an FAA Heliport Tower License. He was been described as an original, one-of-a-kind, honorable trustworthy and very knowledgeable. He loved a good discussion, including politics over dinner. He was an avid skier and an exceptional golfer. He won many members guest tournament and club championships at Hillandale C.C and Mill River CC. He was very proud of his win at the Bridgeport District Senior Tournament. In his later years, his mantra was "I hate to wait".
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service, masks and social distancing will be required, on Saturday, September 5, at 9:30 a.m., in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. To leave a message for Joseph's family, please visit www.westhavenfuneral.com
.