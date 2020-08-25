1/1
Joseph Cottle Jr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Cottle, Jr.
September 27, 1929 - August 13, 2020Joseph Cottle Jr., age 90, a lifelong resident of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020 at the Hospice Unit at VAMC. He was born September 27, 1929, son of the late Joseph & Sarah Hetherington Cottle Sr. He is survived by his nephew Cliff Kreuter, his loving companion, of 41 years, Pat Toole, his favorites Doxie and Friskee, a sister-in-law and 2 nieces. Joseph was predeceased by his siblings Judith M. Kreuter and Frederick Cottle. Joe graduated from Bassick H.S. and the University of Bridgeport. He was a proud US Air Force Veteran. Prior to his retirement, Joe worked as a control tower operator for Sikorsky Aircraft. He was the first person to hold an FAA Heliport Tower License. He was been described as an original, one-of-a-kind, honorable trustworthy and very knowledgeable. He loved a good discussion, including politics over dinner. He was an avid skier and an exceptional golfer. He won many members guest tournament and club championships at Hillandale C.C and Mill River CC. He was very proud of his win at the Bridgeport District Senior Tournament. In his later years, his mantra was "I hate to wait".
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service, masks and social distancing will be required, on Saturday, September 5, at 9:30 a.m., in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. To leave a message for Joseph's family, please visit www.westhavenfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
09:30 AM
Mountain Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved