Joseph W. Cowden
Joseph W. Cowden, age 90, of Shelton, was deceased on Monday, February 10, 2020 accompanied by his loving family and friends. He was the beloved husband of the late Marion Elizabeth Cowden celebrating over 50 years of marriage prior to her death. Born in Brooklyn, NY on January 19, 1930, Joseph was a son of the late Franklin and Lucy Cowden. Originally living in Massapequa, Long Island, Joe was a longtime resident of Shelton. He was a graduate of Xavier High School in Manhattan and St. Francis College in Brooklyn. Joe was a lifelong member of the Catholic church having a multiyear association with St. Lawrence Parish and more recently St. Margaret Mary in Shelton. Joe was an active member of his church choirs and men's fellowship groups. A passionate fan of baseball Joe was known to have intimate knowledge of the game and his beloved NY Mets. Joe's passion was shared with other aficionados as a member of the Silver Sluggers of Shelton and Derby. In the later years of Joe's life, he was a resident of Benchmark Living at Splitrock where he served as the unofficial ambassador of the home. He formed the choir and weekly rosary prayer group and could be found socializing in his elevated chair enjoying a mid-afternoon cigar. Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather and recent great-grandfather, and will be missed family and friends. Survivors include four loving children, Marianne Keating (James), James G. Cowden (Rosemaria), Virginia Cowden-Kretzler (Jon) and Dina Sullivan (Andrew) and 12 beloved grandchildren, Kristoffer, Jonathan (Chrissy), Liam and Ina Mairead Keating, Catarina, Patrick, Erin and Mary Cowden, Ian (Allison) and Meredith Kretzler and Brendan and Sean Sullivan as well as a cherished great-granddaughter, Fiona. He was predeceased by a sister, Marea Fallon and a brother, Franklin Cowden both of New York. A Roman Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may pay condolences to the family on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Benchmark at Split Rock, 708 Bridgeport Ave., Shelton, 06484. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 12, 2020