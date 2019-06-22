Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Obuchowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph D. Obuchowski


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph D. Obuchowski Obituary
Joseph D. Obuchowski
Joseph D. Obuchowski was born on February 1, 1939. He entered peacefully into eternal rest at the age of 81, with his family by his side on June 19, 2019. A Funeral mass will take place at Holy Family RC Church on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial will be private. Friends may call on Wednesday morning from 9 to 9:30 am at the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave., Bridgeport. To read full notice, go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larson Funeral Home Inc
Download Now