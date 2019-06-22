|
Joseph D. Obuchowski
Joseph D. Obuchowski was born on February 1, 1939. He entered peacefully into eternal rest at the age of 81, with his family by his side on June 19, 2019. A Funeral mass will take place at Holy Family RC Church on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial will be private. Friends may call on Wednesday morning from 9 to 9:30 am at the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave., Bridgeport. To read full notice, go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 23, 2019