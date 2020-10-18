Joseph Lewis Davis

Joseph Lewis Davis passed away surrounded by family on Oct. 16, 2020. Joe was born in Bridgeport, CT on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, 1943 and never seemed to stop. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Suzanne, his brother Bob and wife Patty as well as his sons Joey and John. He was a lover of his family, friends and hot dogs. A proud Navy veteran and plank owner of the USS Kitty Hawk. Joe spent his years working in his pawn shops, helping his family and friends and traveling the world buying estate jewelry. When he wasn't working or spending time with friends and family, he was selling/buying on eBay and collecting coins/memorabilia. He was loved by many. He is survived by his children: Tommy, Tim (Jane), Tracey and Jamie (Tamra) His grandchildren: Jessica (Celeste), Deanna (Ben), Michael (LeighAnn), Timmy (Lauren), Joey (Jennifer), Ralphie, Samantha and Jonathon. His great grandchildren: Jack, Luke, Anthony, Jaxson and Amelia. As well as his niece, Mary (Paul) and their children Paulie, Adam and Hailey as well as many other family members, close friends and colleagues. A memorial service will be planned for late 2021 in Florida.



