Joseph E. Duzak
Joseph E. Duzak, age 70, of Stratford, beloved husband of Susanne Molnar Duzak, passed away on November 23, 2020 in his home. Joe was born in Bridgeport on October 5, 1950 to the late Michael and Leona (Dubieky) Duzak and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Bunnell High School class of 1968, where he was a member of the baseball team all 4 years. Joe was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Viet Nam War. He worked in sales for Chapin & Bangs Steel Company. He was an avid fan of the New York Giants and Yankees and enjoyed playing golf with his family and friends. Joe was proud to have been a member of the 1963 Stratford Little League team that made it to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the first world series to be televised. Although they lost in the final game to California by a score of 2-1, Joe and his teammates still have fond memories to this day. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of 33 years include his brother, Michael Duzak and his wife Jane, his loving mother-in-law, Pauline Molnar, 3 brothers-in-law, and 2 sisters-in-law and their spouses and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his cherished sons, Matthew and Michael and sisters, Claire Loiko, and Catherine Casella. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family has elected to hold a private service. The Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com