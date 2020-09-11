Joseph F. Bennetta, Jr.
Joseph F. Bennetta, Jr., age 77, of Shelton entered into eternal rest on Wednesday September 9, 2020 in CT Hospice with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of the late Jacalyn (Thompson) Bennetta. He was born in Chester, PA son of the late Joseph F. and Rachel (Simmonetti) Bennetta. After growing up in New York, he moved to CT and spent most of his life in Shelton. Joe was employed with the Teamster Union Local 191 and as a trusted member, he dedicated his lifework and was elected to Secretary/Treasurer, a position he held until his retirement. He was a Veteran of the US Army and a member of the VFW. He was an avid NY Yankee fan, he enjoyed occasional trips to the Casino and most of all his hard work and dedication to the Teamster Union and its members. He was known for his endless love and his dedication to his family. He is survived by one son Joseph F. Bennetta, III, two daughters Justine Giglio (Salvatore), Jolene Chapman (Dana), step-daughter Judith Richard (Jeff), eight grandchildren, Justin Terrasi, Nick Terrasi (Kaitlyn), Matthew Terrasi, Rachel Chapman, Joseph F. Bennetta, IV, Caden Chapman, two stepgrandchildren Ben and Brian Richard, one sister-in-law Rebecca Twombley, his former spouse Arlene Bennetta and his beloved dog Rio. A walkthrough visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. On Monday, friends are invited to go directly to St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton for his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Mt. St. Peter Garden Mausoleum. Masks and social distancing are required for attendance at the funeral and entombment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Wounded Warrior Project
, woundedwarriorproject.org
