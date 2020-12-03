Rev. Joseph F. Palacino
Reverend Joseph F. Palacino, age 93, of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. Father Palacino was born in Bridgeport on June 14, 1927, a son of the late Luigi Palacino and Provvidenza (Allegra) Palacino. Father Palacino is survived by his loving sister, Mary Grace Corica, of Trumbull and a devoted brother, Frank Palacino and his wife Martha, of Ocala, FL, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by three brothers, Liborio, Salvatore and Angelo Palacino. Father Palacino was educated at Central High School in Bridgeport before serving honorably in both the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. He later graduated from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT and was proud to be a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Assembly 100 of Norwalk for many years. Throughout his life, Father Palacino had many occupations, including owner of Palacino's Market and he was a chemist for nearly 20 years before he embraced his calling as a priest. Father Palacino studied Theology at Sacred Heart School of Theology in Hales Corner, WI, before being ordained to the priesthood by the Most Reverend Walter W. Curtis at St. Augustine Cathedral, Bridgeport on December 4, 1982. After his ordination, Father Palacino first served as Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Church in Shelton. In 1987, he was transferred to St. Augustine Cathedral Parish. In 1994, Fr. Palacino moved to his last assignment, St. Jerome in Norwalk, where he continued to serve even after his retirement.
Father Palacino's body will be received at St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Rd., Norwalk on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. and will lie in repose until 7:00 p.m. During this time period, parishioners and friends can greet the family and please wear a mask and follow social distance guidelines. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 5, at 11:00 a.m. by the Most Reverend Frank J. Caggiano, Bishop of Bridgeport. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jerome Church or Fr. Joe Appalachian Project Scholarship c/o Notre Dame High School, 220 Jefferson St., Fairfield, CT 06825. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
.