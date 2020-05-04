Joseph F. Sabol
Joseph F. Sabol, age 62, of Trumbull, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. A lifelong Trumbull resident, he was the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy Hendrickson Sabol. After graduating from Trumbull High School, Joe worked for Norwalk Fabricators for several years and then honed his skills as a welder at the George H. Olson Steel Co. for 28 years. An avid boating enthusiast, Joe was thrilled to always invite friends and family out on Candlewood Lake and the Long Island Sound for recreational tours and water skiing during the Summers. In his spare time, he very much enjoyed fixing old motorcycles and restoring them back to original condition. Later in life, Joe took a keen interest in following golf and baseball as well as taking in a game once in a while. He liked spending his free-time with family, was always willing to lend a hand and often would add a whimsical presence to his company. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his three sisters, Mary Ann Lian, Linda Sliva, and Denise Sabol. Joe is survived by nephews and niece, Charles Sliva Jr., Darlene Sliva Bingham and Craig Sliva, all of Chicago, IL; also, his brother-in-law, Charles Sliva of Trumbull. Private interment will be in Old Kings Highway – Assumption Cemetery, Westport. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 4, 2020.