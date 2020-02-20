Connecticut Post Obituaries
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Ann Church
Joseph F. Szamotula Obituary
Joseph F. Szamotula
Joseph F. Szamotula, age 95, devoted husband of the late Lucille Spaczenski Szamotula, of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, passed away on February 17, 2020.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. directly in Saint Ann Church, with interment to follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery.
To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 21, 2020
