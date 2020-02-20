|
Joseph F. Szamotula
Joseph F. Szamotula, age 95, devoted husband of the late Lucille Spaczenski Szamotula, of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, passed away on February 17, 2020.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. directly in Saint Ann Church, with interment to follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 21, 2020