Joseph L. Felner

Joseph L. Felner, aged 93, beloved husband of Jean F. Felner, passed away at his home in Shelton on Monday, July 15, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, Joseph was a lifelong Fairfield resident until moving to Shelton in 1990. He attended Bullard-Havens Technical High School in Bridgeport and later served with the U.S. Navy during WWII. Joseph served for two years in the reserves after the war. He was employed by the United Illuminating Company for 38 years working as a lineman. Joe was a lifelong member of VFW Post 9427 and the Port 5 Naval Veterans. Joseph is survived by his beloved wife Jean; his two children, Joseph Felner, Jr. (Sue) of Fairfield, and Ann Felner (Dick) of Fairfield; three step-children, Donna Jurkowski (Jack) of Seymour, Elmer Getts (Sandy) of Shelton, and Lori Pratt (Chris) of Seymour; eight grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. Joseph is predeceased by his son Michael Felner as well as twelve brothers and sisters. Friends may call on Friday, July 19 from 4-7 p.m. at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Joseph on Saturday, July 20 at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Church, 6948 Main Street, Trumbull. Interment will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 17, 2019