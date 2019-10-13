|
|
Joseph Fialkovich
Joseph Fialkovich, age 97 of Shelton, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Griffin Hospital in Derby. Born on March 3, 1922 in Bridgeport to the late John and Mary (Lazor) Fialkovich, Joe has been a lifetime area resident. He was a WWII Veteran of the US Navy and was retired from General Electric where he was a boiler attendant. Joe was predeceased by his wife, Marion Keegan Fialkovich, a son, Joseph Fialkovich, brothers, John, George, Michael and Edward and sisters, baby Mary, Anna Suhy and Mary Zaletta. Survivors include his devoted son, Robert Fialkovich and his wife Doris of Shelton, 4 loving grandchildren, John Fialkovich, Michael Fialkovich and his wife Kim, Jeffrey Fialkovich and his wife Amber and Allison Turley and her husband Ian, 8 cherished great-grandchildren, Alexander, Samantha, Hannah, Oliva, Maddison, Mackenzie, Abby and Ben, several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will take place on Friday, October 18th at 9:15 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford and at 10 a.m. in the Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist for a Requiem Funeral Service. Interment with Full Military Honors will be in St. John's Cemetery Stratford. Friends may call on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Panachida will be at 5:00 p.m. Those desiring may make donations to St. John's Church in memory of Joseph. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 16, 2019