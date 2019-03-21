Joseph D. Fiore, age 85, beloved husband of the late Mary Cicchetti Fiore and longtime resident of Stern Village in Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Lord Chamberlain in Stratford. Born on April 16, 1933 in New York, New York, he was the son of the late Richard and Grace Fiore. Prior to his retirement, he worked for the United States Post Office as a postal worker. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be truly missed by all who knew him. Joseph is survived by his three loving children, Richard Fiore and his wife Christine of Shelton, Paula Connolly and her husband Chris of Danbury, and Joi Fodera and her husband William of Queens, NY, and his five cherished grandchildren, Richard Fiore, Jr., Stephen Fiore, Carissa Fodera, William Fodera, Jr. and Skylar Brooke Connolly. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Lord Chamberlain nursing home in Stratford for their care and support over the years for Joseph. A Memorial Mass celebrating Joseph's life will take place on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly in St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave, Shelton, CT. There will be no calling hours and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary