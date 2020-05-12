Joseph C. Foglia
Joseph C. Foglia, age 99 of Bridgeport, died on May 10, 2020 at Shelton Lakes. He was the husband of the late Bernadette (Sirois) Foglia.
He was born April 27, 1921, the youngest of four children to Joseph and Elizabeth Foglia in East Bridgeport. His involvement with sports started as a youngster with St. Mary's and the Reilly A.C. basketball teams in 1935. The following year Joe played for Middle Street Boys' Club State Team coached by Clayton McGran.
He attended Bridgeport Trade School and Central High School. He made the Varsity Team of Bridgeport Trade School in his Freshman year and went on to Captain their team. He then played with Orcutt Sherman's team which won the Senior Division in the Boys' Club. The following year they won the Senior City League title.
After graduating the Bridgeport Trade School he joined the General Electric Co. as an apprentice tool and die maker and graduated from their program. He played on the GE baseball team, basketball team and softball team which won the Industrial Championship. He also bowled with the GE team which won the Industrial Bowling Championship. He was a member of GE's Golf League. Joe coached the GE Men's Basketball Team which won the Industrial Championship and coached the GE Girls' Basketball Team which also won the Industrial Championship. He played softball with Vigie's Garage who won the City League title.
Joe officiated for over twenty years in baseball, basketball, softball, and football and was an honorary member of the Bridgeport Softball Umpires Association and also the Fairfield County Football Association. He umpired in two world softball tournaments held at Raybestos field. He played with the GE Toolroom Softball Team that won the Inter-Department League Championship. He bowled with the Art Construction Team at Barnum Alleys and played golf with his friends.
After 43 years and 8 months Joe retired from the General Electric Co. He would spend some winter months in Daytona Beach, FL.
Joe is survived by his son, Joseph L. Foglia III and his wife, Debbie, of Stratford; his grandchildren, Melissa Currier and her husband, Rick and their children, Addison Barber and Sydney Currier, and Nick Foglia and his fiancée, Rebecca Allain; and his nephew, Richard Klimkowski. He was predeceased by his sons, Charles and Robert Foglia; his brother, Louis Foglia; and his sisters, Lorraine Simko and Eleanor Klimkowski.
Due to the public health crisis, funeral services and interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford, will be private. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 12, 2020.