Joseph "Art" Gallant

Apr 27, 1931 - May 3, 2019

Joseph Arthur "Art" Gallant, age 88, of Stratford, beloved husband of Ann "Gustie" Gallant (Flye), entered eternal life Friday, May 3, 2019 in his home. Mr. Gallant was born April 27, 1931 in Bridgeport, son of the late Adrian and Marie Ann (Chisson) Gallant and had been a lifetime area resident. Art served in the Connecticut National Guard from January 1949 to July 1952 then joined the 11th Airborne in January 1953 to 1956. He served at the Big Delta, Alaska and was a member of All American Membership 82nd Airborne A4177. Art was a retired driver for Amoco Oil Company after 32 years and received numerous awards for safety and productivity. He had the honor of being a Bagpiper for the Stratford Police and Fire Departments and Waterbury Police Pipe and Drum and played at many of their official functions, celebrations and funerals of the fallen. He was also a proud Mason with over 45 years with Stratford Masonic America-St. John's Lodge No. 8. During his retirement, Art would make his morning rounds visiting friends or lending a helping hand for those in need. He was a master handyman of carpentry, electrical or plumbing and was always willing to volunteer his skills to his neighbors and friends. Every Memorial Day weekend, Art visited all the local cemeteries to honor fellow veterans by placing the United States flag on their graves. Most of all, Art was a family man. Gustie was the love of his life and he cherished his children and grandchildren. He was a wonderful man who had a beautiful soul; an inspiration to many and will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his beloved wife Gustie of 65 years, survivors include his daughter Michele Gallant of Storrs, CT, son Peter and his wife Andrea Gallant of Southwick, MA; grandchildren Monica Adams, Peter Gallant Jr., Rebecca and Jed Robertson, step-grandchildren Alexa and Taylor Pszeniczny, and great-grandson Anthony Adams. The family would like to thank the staff at Bridgeport Hospital for their care and compassion. A memorial service with military honors will be announced. For additional information, please visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.