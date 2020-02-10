|
|
Joseph R. Gambino
Joseph Ralph Gambino, age 76 years, of Bridgeport, CT, entered into eternal rest on February 7th, 2020, at Bridgeport Hospital, after a long fight with Parkinson's Disease. Born on September 27th, 1943, Joe was the son of the late Mario "Morris" Gambino and Biagina "Bessie" Puglisi Gambino. Joe was married to the love of his life, Kathleen Filia Gambino for 46 years and was the best father and grandfather anyone could ask for to his two daughters, Trisha Gambino Hoglan and Gina Gambino, and two grandchildren Raven Buchwald and Violet Hoglan. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and aunts. Joe could always be found at St. Mary's by the Sea. He loved muscle cars, enjoyed marksmanship and fishing and used to reminisce often about his 69 Super Sport Nova. Joe graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1961 and later from Pratt Institute. As an architect and project manager by profession, he worked for the City of Bridgeport for over 30 years, as well as many other companies such as Avco Lycoming, Fletcher-Thompson, Xerox, Coca-Cola and G.E. The landmark of his career was the design of the Beardsley Zoo carousel building and various other structures throughout Bridgeport, CT. Joe will forever be loved and missed so much for his amazing character, faith and sense of humor. He was a father figure and mentor to so many. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 directly in Brooklawn Seventh Day Adventist Church, 250 Brooklawn Avenue, Bridgeport, CT at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may greet the family on Thursday, February 13 from 4-7 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 12, 2020