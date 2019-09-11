|
|
Joseph Gerard Kozlowski
Joseph Gerard Kozlowski, age 57, a lifelong Shelton resident entered into rest on Monday September 9, 2019 in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He was born in Derby on February 25, 1962 the son of the late Al and Irene (Sciegaj) Kozlowski. He was employed as an IT Professional, most recently working for Synchrony Bank. Joe loved spending time skiing, hiking, going on road trips and even forecasting the weather. He was an avid NY Yankee and Giants fan. He is survived by his cousins Stephen Wojtowicz (Kathy), Joseph Wojtowicz Jr., Helen DeFelice, Nick DeFelice, Angela DeFelice, Anthony DeFelice, and Jennifer Cedrone as well as many dear friends. He was predeceased by his sister Geri Kozlowski. Friends are invited to greet Joe's family on Friday September 13 from 8 am to 9:15 am in the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St. Derby. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. for his Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 50 Fairmont Pl. Shelton. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery. Online condolences can be left for his family at www.adzimafh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Perelman School of Medicine at https://giving.aws.cloud.upenn.edu/fund?program=MED&fund=342122&appeal=PMWEB
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 12, 2019