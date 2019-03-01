|
|
Joseph Ginnetti
December 8, 1936 - February 25, 2019Joseph Ginnetti, age 82, the beloved husband of the late Dorothy Ginnetti has passed into the peaceful rest of the Lord on February 25, 2019, in St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport, CT while surrounded by his loving family. Friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Funeraria Luz de Paz (Peaceful Light Funeral Home), 426 E. Washington Ave., Bridgeport, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m. Entombment will follow in Mt. Grove Cemetery Mausoleum, Bridgeport, CT. Please go to www.luzdepaz.com where you can sign his online memorial webpage and register book and the place where you may share your thoughts, memories, prayers, pictures and so much more.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 1, 2019