Joseph Gorel
Joseph Gorel, Jr.
Joseph Gorel, Jr., age 63, of Shelton, entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Griffin Hospital. He was the devoted husband of 38 years to Irene (Komar) Gorel.
Joseph was born in Bridgeport on June 13, 1957, son of the late Joseph and Julia (Gromotskie) Gorel. He grew up in Stratford and graduated from Bunnell High School and the University of New Haven.
Joseph was the beloved father of daughter Amy Gorel, and son Matthew Gorel and his wife Catheryn and loving grandfather of Grace and Abigail. He also leaves behind his sister Joan Sobieraj and her husband Mark, and his brother James Gorel and his wife Linda and their children James and Jennifer.
He spent his career in computer technology and most recently had been working as a Software Support Engineer at the Bank of New York Mellon.
Joseph was very active with the Knights of Columbus, as part of the Bernardo Council 1350 (3rd degree), formerly holding the position of Treasurer. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Bishop John J. Nilan Assembly 115 (4th degree), holding the positions of Past Faithful Navigator, Color Corps Commander and, most recently, Faithful Purser. He was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan and a talented accordion player who enjoyed performing for his family. He was happiest spending time with his two granddaughters.
A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Visitors are required to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. On Thursday, friends are invited to go directly to St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Ln., Shelton for his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. His burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required.
Memorial contributions may be made to Knights of Columbus, www.kofc.org. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.

Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Memories & Condolences
