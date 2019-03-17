Connecticut Post Obituaries
1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Gutowski Obituary
Joseph W. Gutowski
Joseph W. "Joe Guts" Gutowski, age 73, entered into eternal rest on March 13, 2019, at Bridgeport Hospital. He was the beloved husband of almost twenty years to Barbara Schultz Gutowski. Joseph was born in Derby on April 14, 1945, son of the late William and Anna Gutowski. He was employed as a master pressman for the former Anderson Printing in Stamford for many years. A proud veteran, he honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era. Joe loved to fish, ride his Harley and especially spend time with his cherished grandchildren. In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by a son, Richard Gutowski, a daughter, Sarah LaVorgna (Justin) of Shelton and grandchildren, Lily Gutowski, Maci Joy LaVorgna and Gavin LaVorgna. He was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Gutowski. Per Joe's request, his funeral service and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 17, 2019
