Joseph J. Hvizdo, Jr.
May 14, 1940 - September 8, 2020 Joseph J. Hvizdo, 80, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
He was born to the late Joseph J. Hvizdo, Sr. and Frances (Jarosko) Hvizdo, on May 14, 1940 in Bridgeport, CT. Joe graduated from Bullard Havens School, and proudly served in the United States Air Force.
Joe was an equipment mechanic for the City of Bridgeport, CT, past owner of Stop & Go variety store in Bridgeport, retired and relocated to Micco (Barefoot Bay), Florida.
Joe was a dedicated and active member of the Loyal Order of the Moose for 50 years. He was also a member of the VFW, Orioles, Eagles, Abate MC Club, A & M Italian Club, Slovak Garden and AARP.
Joe (Sonny) is survived by his sons, Joseph J. Hvizdo, III (Belinda) and Dale Hvizdo (Bridget) and grandchildren Reese Hvizdo and Maggie (Hvizdo) Schollmeyer all of Palm Bay, FL and his step-daughter Tammy Ursini(Carlo) of CT. He is also survived by his sisters, Barbara Hvizdo, Linda Andrews (James), Arline Sotomayer and several nieces and nephews, all of Connecticut. He was predeceased by his brother Kenneth (Butchie) Hvizdo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton, CT. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Please remember to wear a mask and social distance.
If you would like to make a donation in Joe's name, please visit: www.Moosecharities.org
and click on the Donate+ button and choose "in memory of".