1/1
Joseph Hvizdo
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph J. Hvizdo, Jr.
May 14, 1940 - September 8, 2020 Joseph J. Hvizdo, 80, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
He was born to the late Joseph J. Hvizdo, Sr. and Frances (Jarosko) Hvizdo, on May 14, 1940 in Bridgeport, CT. Joe graduated from Bullard Havens School, and proudly served in the United States Air Force.
Joe was an equipment mechanic for the City of Bridgeport, CT, past owner of Stop & Go variety store in Bridgeport, retired and relocated to Micco (Barefoot Bay), Florida.
Joe was a dedicated and active member of the Loyal Order of the Moose for 50 years. He was also a member of the VFW, Orioles, Eagles, Abate MC Club, A & M Italian Club, Slovak Garden and AARP.
Joe (Sonny) is survived by his sons, Joseph J. Hvizdo, III (Belinda) and Dale Hvizdo (Bridget) and grandchildren Reese Hvizdo and Maggie (Hvizdo) Schollmeyer all of Palm Bay, FL and his step-daughter Tammy Ursini(Carlo) of CT. He is also survived by his sisters, Barbara Hvizdo, Linda Andrews (James), Arline Sotomayer and several nieces and nephews, all of Connecticut. He was predeceased by his brother Kenneth (Butchie) Hvizdo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton, CT. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Please remember to wear a mask and social distance.
If you would like to make a donation in Joe's name, please visit: www.Moosecharities.org and click on the Donate+ button and choose "in memory of".

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Seawinds Funeral Home
560 Montreal Road
Melbourne, FL 32935
(321) 254-1532
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davis Seawinds Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved