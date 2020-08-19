Joseph Iwanowski

Joseph C. Iwanowski
Joseph C. Iwanowski, age 89, of Stratford, CT passed away on August 17, 2020.
He was born in Yonkers, NY to the late Boleslaw and Aniela Iwanowski, received his BSEE degree from NYU Polytech and was an electrical and environmental engineer for 40 years. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he proudly served our country during the Korean Conflict. He was active in civic affairs, having served as an officer and board member of the Polish Community Center and Kiwanis Club, and as a volunteer at Merton House.
A passionate and accomplished golfer, he was the 1984 Club Champion at Leewood Golf Club and a loyal, fun-loving member of the Oronoque Country Club "Clowns."
More than anything, he loved his family - his greatest joy and proudest accomplishment. He was preceded in death by the love of his life Carolyn, and his loving son, Paul, his sister Frances Bazukiewicz, and his brother Edward Iwanowski. He is the much loved father of Lynne and Mike Costantini, Beth Anne and Mike Fisher, and Lisa Iwanowski. He is the cherished "Papa Joe" to grandchildren Michael and Vanessa Costantini, Lauren and Caleb Bury, Claire and Matt Pagliaro, Sarah Iwanowski and Michael Showers, and Robert Fisher. Great joy and affection was bestowed upon him by his three great-granddaughters - Sofia, Juliette and Eva. He is also survived by his brother Stanley Iwanowski and his wife Josephine, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, August 22nd, 10:30 a.m., at St. Mark's Church, Wigwam Lane Stratford (please wear a mask). Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Thomas Merton House, 43 Madison Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604.