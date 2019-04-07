Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. Collins

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Joseph J. Collins In Memoriam
Joseph J. Collins 4/11/81 - 11/29/16 Reflections of My Son The changing of sunlight to moonlight Reflections of your life Oh how they fill my eyes The grieving, your people, the sadness Reflections of your life Oh how they fill my eyes All my sorrows sad tomorrows Take me back to our old home All my crying Feel I'm dying, dying Take me back to our old home The changing it's changed me Losing you changed everything everything around me The world is a bad place, a bad place A terrible place to live Why did you have to die, my boy. All my sorrow, sad tomorrows I want to go back, to our old home. All my crying Feel I'm dying, dying Take me back, to our old home. I love you thru eternity.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.