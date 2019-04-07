Joseph J. Collins 4/11/81 - 11/29/16 Reflections of My Son The changing of sunlight to moonlight Reflections of your life Oh how they fill my eyes The grieving, your people, the sadness Reflections of your life Oh how they fill my eyes All my sorrows sad tomorrows Take me back to our old home All my crying Feel I'm dying, dying Take me back to our old home The changing it's changed me Losing you changed everything everything around me The world is a bad place, a bad place A terrible place to live Why did you have to die, my boy. All my sorrow, sad tomorrows I want to go back, to our old home. All my crying Feel I'm dying, dying Take me back, to our old home. I love you thru eternity. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary