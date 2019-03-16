Joseph J. Parker, Jr.

Joseph John Parker, Jr., age 76, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was a lifelong Fairfield resident. John retired from Oak Lawn Cemetery after 43 years of dedicated service. He was an avid bowler and never tired of chopping wood to keep his fireplace burning. John also enjoyed spending time with his friends at Five-O Deli in Fairfield. He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Julianna Parker; loving children, Joseph J. Parker, III and his wife Elizabeth of Derby and daughter, Julianne E. Nyitrai and her husband Daniel of Trumbull; grandchildren, Danny, Jess and Jacob Nyitrai, and Sara Parker; three great grandchildren and several brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by a brother and four sisters. Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. from the FAIRFIELD FUNERAL HOME of EDMUND W. DOUGIELLO, 36 South Pine Creek Road and at 9:30 a.m. in Trinity-St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 554 Tunxis Hill Road in Fairfield. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield. Calling hours will be on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the EDMUND W. DOUGIELLO FUNERAL HOME. Contributions may be made in John's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the . Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary