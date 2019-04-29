Joseph J. Todice, Sr.

Joseph J. Todice, Sr., age 82, of Shelton entered into rest on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Griffin Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of 55 years to Sharon (Chirgwin) Todice. Joseph was born in Derby on June 21, 1936, son of the late Anthony Todice, Sr. and Virginia (DeMartino) Todice. He was the owner and baker at Giuseppe's Bakery where he worked alongside with his sons. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a Chicago Bears fan. Most of all, he loved cooking and spending time with his family. Joseph had a big heart, was very generous and always willing to lend a helping hand. He is the beloved father of Joseph J. Todice, Jr. and his wife Lori of Seymour, Gary Todice and his wife Lucia of Shelton and James Todice of New Castle, Indiana. Joseph is the loving grandfather of Jake, Nicholas and Sophia Todice and is survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by several brothers and a daughter-in-law, Jama Todice. Friends may call on Thursday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Friday his funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for his Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church. His burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary