Joseph Jacob Katz of New York City died on Monday, May 18, 2020, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. Born on June 13, 1935, and raised in West Hartford, Connecticut, Joe was the son of Riva Ellovich and David Katz. He was predeceased by his brother, William.
A graduate of the Mount Hermon School and the United States Military Academy at West Point, Joe went on to establish an insurance brokerage firm in Bridgeport and then Fairfield, Connecticut. He is a Chartered Life Underwriter and a past president of that association.
Seena and Joe raised their three sons in Fairfield and they moved permanently to Manhattan in 2017. Their marriage lasted for 62 years and they enjoyed traveling, especially to Paris. Joe loved his family and enjoyed jogging, tennis, golf and biking.
Joe will be greatly missed by his wife, Seena, and his three sons, Jeffrey, Jonathan and Peter and his grandchildren, Arabella and Dennis.
Joe's wish to be interred at the military cemetery at West Point will be carried out at the appropriate time.

Published in Connecticut Post on May 21, 2020.
