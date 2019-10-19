|
Joseph John Sciarrillo, M.D.
Dr. Joseph Sciarrillo, Family Practice Physician, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family during his illness and in his final moments. Dr. Sciarrillo was born in the Bronx, NY and raised in Connecticut. He was the son of the late Nicholas and Rose Sciarrillo. He is survived by his wife, Elinor (Ellie) of 68 years, four sons: Joseph, Jr., Gary, Mark, Timothy and daughter, Gayle Kraus. In addition he was blessed with five grandchildren: Christina, Emily, Kelly, Lindsay and Jamie as well as seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son Robert Edward. He received a BS from Loyola University and his Doctor of Medicine from the Stritch School of Medicine, Chicago, IL. Dr. Sciarrillo was a well loved physician for 49 years who was known for his compassion and selfless care toward his patients. Dr. Sciarrillo was an active, long time parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Fairfield. He was a member of the Patterson Club where he enjoyed golf and socializing with his friends. In addition to his devotion to his professional career, his greatest joy in life was to spend time with and be surrounded by his loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road, Fairfield. Interment will be private. Calling hours have been omitted. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to his favorite charity, , 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 20, 2019