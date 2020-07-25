Joseph F. Kali
Joseph Francis Kali, 66, beloved husband of Helen Kali, entered into eternal rest on July 21, 2020. Born on September 11, 1953 in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Stephen and Joan Kali.
He was a millwright and member of Local #1121. Joe was a strong, hardworking and loyal man who loved and would do anything for his family and friends. He would always put a smile on your face.
He is survived by his bride, Helen Kali and children, Matthew, Alex and Karina. Also, his brothers Stephen and Michael Kali. Joseph has joined his son, Nicholas and brother, Thomas in Heaven.
Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Cody-White Funeral Home 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Social distancing and masks will be required. Due to gathering size limitations, only 25 people are allowed inside at a time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Agnes Church (Precious Blood Parish) 400 Merwin Ave., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to his family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservices.com
.