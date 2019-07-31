|
|
Joseph P. Kerpchar
Joseph Kerpchar, age 89, passed away on July 26, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, CT on June 12, 1930. Joseph was the son of the late Michael and Helen Duly Kerpchar. He was married 62 years to the love of his life, Bettie Fernine Kerpchar. He graduated from Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport in 1948. Joseph was an All-State football player in both his junior and senior years at Harding High School. He played on coach Steve Miska's team when they won the 1947 CT State Football Championship. He attended college on a football scholarship at the University of Wisconsin, and then transferred to the University of Florida. He finished his education, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Bridgeport. Joseph was drafted in the US Army in 1952 and served two years during the Korean War. Football was his passion and he refereed both High School football and basketball for over 25 years. He was a member of the Stratford Old Timers Athletic Association. Joe worked in the Manufacturing Engineering department at Sikorsky's from 1953 to 1955. He then was employed at Textron Lycoming in Stratford for 34 years, starting in the Department of Manufacturing Engineering. He then transferred to Textron's Technical Publications Department until he retired in 1990. Joe spent twenty-two wonderful retirement years with his wife, Bettie, residing between Jensen Beach Florida and Derby Connecticut. Joe was a family man and adored his three grandchildren, Kevin, Kylie and Jasmin. His love for life, quick wit, joke and smile was always present. Besides his wife Bettie, Joseph is survived by a son, Glen Kerpchar of Shelton, a daughter Debbie Stengel and her husband Art of Beacon Falls. Three cherished grandchildren: Kevin and his wife Amanda from Denver, Kylie from Washington, DC, and Jasmin and her mother Lisa from Perth, Australia. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by a brother, Nicholas Kerpchar and his wife Helen. A "Celebration of Life" gathering for friends and family will take place on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in the "Barrel Room" at Bad Sons Beer Company (251 Roosevelt Drive, Derby, CT) from 2 to 5 p.m. Funeral services have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 1, 2019