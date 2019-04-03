Joesph Kevin Collier

Joseph Kevin Collier, age 61 of Stratford passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 30, 2019. His family and friends are truly devastated by this loss. Joe was a very humble, unassuming guy who touched many lives with his kindness, loyalty to family and friends and his legendary dry sense of humor. He was always good for a joke to lighten up any situation and make others feel better. He had many friends made over the years from playing sports with Pop Warner, Kolbe High School, Stratford High School and any basketball court he could find. Joe was predeceased by his parents, James and Miriam Lally Collier and his brother Martin Collier. He is survived by his 8 siblings, Wiilliam Collier (Dulari), Patrick Collier, Kathleen Collier, Mary Claire Collier (Peter Kaiser) ,James Collier (Lizabeth), Timothy Collier (Cathie), Jean Collier (Gary Anderson) and Susan Collier (Daniel Cox) . Joe was the favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews: Monica Mikulski (Ted), Martin Collier, Tim Kaiser (Sara Gardner), Ann Kaiser, Claire Kaiser, Kevin Kaiser, Alyssa Collier, Casey Collier, Christina Collier, Stephen Collier, Daniel Collier, Erin Collier and grand nephews, Rowen and Remy Mikulski. He is also survived by his former wife, Colleen Collier and his stepchildren, Nicholas and Danielle DeLaura. He was a devoted grandfather to Gianna DeLaura and Nikiah DeLaura Abney. Joe had registered as an organ donor and his family is comforted that he could give the gift of life to others. Friends may greet the family on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Monsignor Gilmartin Parish Hall of Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Rd., Lordship, CT. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 at the Parish Hall. Internment will be held privately in St. Michael's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations in his memory to the educational fund for his granddaughter Gianna. To donate, please send checks to: The Joseph Collier Fund, c/o George Grom, P.O. Box 1182, Stratford, CT 06614. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 3, 2019