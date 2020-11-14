Joseph Kochiss
Joseph P. Kochiss, age 94 of Trumbull, beloved twin brother of the late John M. Kochiss, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Kochiss was born in Bridgeport to the late Joseph and Rose (Suhanovsky) Kochiss.
He received an Associate in Arts degree from Junior College of Connecticut follow later by a Bachelor Degree in English and History from the University of Bridgeport. He then received a Master Degree in Education.
He taught English and then Special Education in Stratford for 32 years. During his teaching career he wrote six musicals which were performed by his students. Recently, one of his plays was performed at the American Embassy Academy in Dubai.
He wrote many articles about St. Thérèse in "The Apostolate of the Little Flower." His latest writing was a lengthy book "A Companion to Saint Thérèse of Lisieux: Her Life and Work & The People and Places In Her Story."
Mr. Kochiss maintained his interest in art, especially portrait painting. He studied with Carl Anderson at The Frank Reilly School of Art in NYC. As a violinist he performed in college and community orchestras, and chamber groups. With one group he performed at Carnegie Recital Hall with his late twin brother.
He and his brother had traveled extensively in Canada, the Neat East, North Africa, and Europe where they did a lot of skiing. He visited France numerous times doing research on his book about St. Thérèse.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Entombment in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford will follow. Friends may call the morning of the funeral from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Adhering to COVID guidelines and wearing a mask are required. Due to capacity limits, please do not linger so that others may be able to pay their respects. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
to express condolences online.