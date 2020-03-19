|
Joseph (Jay) Kowalsky Jr.
Joseph (Jay) P. Kowalsky Jr., age 69, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born in Norwalk on September 9, 1950, son of the late Joseph P. Kowalsky Sr. and Lorraine Lane Kowalsky, Jay had been a Westport and Fairfield resident for most of his life. He had been the owner of the family business, Kowalsky Construction for many years until his recent retirement. Jay had many interests and was mainly proud of his construction company where he enjoyed his work and looked forward to every day's challenges. He was a master craftsman and expert woodworker and loved any project, large or small. Capt. Jay was an avid boater and cherished the times that he spent with his friends aboard the "Reel Dreams" whether in a shark tournament off the Canyons, cruising to the Statue of Liberty, Conscience Bay in Port Jefferson or the short trips to the Port or to Cockenie Island, clamming with his "First Mate" Jackie. Jay could always be seen at dock working on a project on the boat or just hanging with his buddies. Jay was a very much loved member of the Miamogue Yacht Club and will be sadly missed by his family and his many friends. Survivors include his son, Joseph P. Kowalsky III and his wife Marley of Stratford, his loving "First Mate" of 32 years, Jacqueline (Jackie) Wyslick of Fairfield, brothers Daryle Kowalsky and his wife Susan of Westport, Donald Kowalsky and his wife Barbara of Stratford and Gary Kowalsky and his wife Linda of Westport, a sister-in-law Marianne Kowalsky as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Thomas Kowalsky. Funeral services will be held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center. A proper and fitting celebration of Jay's life will be held at his favorite place in his favorite season with his favorite people at the Miamogue Yacht Club in early summer. Memorial contributions may be made to the Smilow Cancer Center. The Kowalsky family would like to express their thanks to Mr. Carmen Tortora and the Hospice Care of the Carolton for the compassionate care that Jay received during his stay there. To sign an online register, please visitwww.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 20, 2020