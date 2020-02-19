|
|
Joseph Kunzik
Joseph Kunzik, age 61, of Shelton entered into rest on Monday, February 17, 2020 at his home. He was born in Derby on October 24, 1958 son of the late Joseph H. and Rose Ann (Giraldi) Kunzik and was a lifelong Shelton resident. Joe was trained as a Master Duty Diesel Mechanic and worked through the Union of Operating Engineers Local 478 until his retirement in November. He was a 40 year life honored member and Past Captain of Echo Hose Hook and Ladder Co. 1 and a member of the Adratic Marchegian Club in Derby. He was the beloved brother of Jane Ochman and her husband James and uncle of Robert Ochman. Joe will be missed by his many cousins, especially Teddy Kunzik along with numerous friends. He was predeceased by several aunts and uncles. Friends may call on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Saturday, friends may call from 10:30 until 11:00 a.m. His funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the parlor. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to PAWS, 504 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 20, 2020