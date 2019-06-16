Joseph P. LaBerge

Joseph P. LaBerge, age 63, of Stratford passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Bristol Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Diane (Scinto) LaBerge. Born in Bridgeport on December 25, 1955, he was the son of the late Joseph R. and Carol (O'Brien) LaBerge. A graduate of Notre Dame High School in Fairfield, Mr. LaBerge had managed the Ansonia Distribution Center of Mueller Industries for many years. In addition to his beloved wife of 40 years, Diane, other survivors include his devoted daughter and best friend, Elizabeth LaBerge of Ansonia, his cherished granddaughter, Adrianna, his sister-in-law, Antoinette Gemignani and her husband Robert, his uncle, Albino Ciotti and special niece, Tracie Gemignani. Joseph was predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John A. and Mary Scinto and his sister Michele LaBerge. Joe loved spending time with his family, watching the Green Bay Packers and Boston Celtics, and working on computers. All who knew Joe will miss his generosity, wisdom, sense of humor, and strength. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Manuel Pun for his many years of care and the entire staff at MICU 9 and 10-7 at Yale for their exceptional care, kindness and compassion. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. in St. Andrew Church, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery, Monroe. Friends may greet the family at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smilow Cancer Center, c/o Yale NH Hospital, Office of Development, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508.