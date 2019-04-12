Joseph Labowski

Joseph Labowski, age 91, of Shelton, beloved husband of Ewa Qzaczuna Labowski, died suddenly in his home on April 11, 2019. Born in Bielanka, Poland on December 26, 1927, he was the son of the late Gabriel and Jefroska Dwonczk Labowski. At the age of 16, Mr. Labowski was forced into Nazi slave labor in Germany, before being liberated by allied forces in Europe. In 1945, the end of WWII brought new opportunities for the European survivors and he moved to Holland to work as a miner. Mr. Labowski emigrated from Holland to the U.S. in 1958 in search of the American dream, sponsored by his late Aunt and Uncle, Joseph and Akila Labowski Sosenko, settled in Shelton and worked for 29 years as a carpenter for the former Carroll's Home Improvement Co. of Shelton. He was a handyman and enjoyed tinkering with home improvement projects, gardening and traveling, especially cruising in the Mediterranean and Caribbean. He was a member of the America-Russian Citizens Club of Shelton, the Lemko Club of Derby, as well as the Derby Senior Center. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted daughter, Olga (Howard "Buddy") Capristo of Shelton; step-daughter, Myra (Peter) Szewczyk of Ansonia; granddaughters, Gina and Erica Capristo of Shelton; step-grandsons, Joseph and Michael Szewczyk of Ansonia; sister Ewa Labiwska Sucanych of Poland; brother, Michal (Maria) Labowski of Poland, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother, Vladyslaw Labowski. Funeral Services will take place at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, Meeting Directly at Three Saints Orthodox Church, 26 Howard Avenue, Ansonia. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Ansonia. Family and friends may call at the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at: www.wakeleememorial.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary