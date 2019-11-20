Connecticut Post Obituaries
Joseph Legen

Joseph Legen Obituary
Joseph J. Legen
Joseph John Legen, age 67, of Huntington, CT passed away November 19, 2019. Joseph was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Joseph and Virginia Legen. He attended Trumbull High School and Bullard Havens Technical School. He was a retired police officer for the bourough of Naugatuck. Joseph was also a self employed painter. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He enjoyed many trips to Vermont with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Survivors include his beloved wife Kathleen Ann (Koundry) Legen; three devoted children Joseph Michael Legen and his wife Rebecca, Matthew David Legen and his wife Catherine (Calli) and Rosemarie Legen; three sisters Virginia Brennan, Rosemary Jankovsky and her husband William and Margaret Osborne and her husband Kenneth; two cherished grandsons Joseph John Legen and Charlie Craig Legen and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. directly at Mountain Grove Cemetery, North Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home for the wishes of the family. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 21, 2019
