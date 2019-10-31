|
Joseph M. Dedo
Joseph M. Dedo (age 82) of Derby and formerly of Seymour passed away peacefully on October 29 at Yale New Haven Hospital with his loving family by his bedside. Born April 12, 1937 in Jersey City, NJ he was the son to late Joseph M and Edith (Masone) Dedo. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Dolores (Pastir) Dedo and devoted son and daughter in-law Joseph and Lynne Dedo of Southbury. Joseph honorably served in the US Navy 6th fleet on the USS Albany CA-123. He received an outstanding Performance of Duty commendation from Admiral John McCain Jr (father of Senator John McCain). He had crossed every ocean and visited many parts of the world while serving in the US Navy. Shortly after returning from the US Navy in 1958, he met the love his life Dolores and they have been inseparable ever since. He was President of the former Joseph's Furniture Center in Ansonia until his retirement in 1993. He was a member of the US Navy Cruiser Association, former member of Valley Chamber of Commerce, former member of the Seymour Board of Appeals. He enjoyed boating with family and friends on the Long Island Sound. He collected model trains/cars and enjoyed day trips to the Casino with his wife Dolores. Joseph was a loyal man whose family was everything in the world to him. He was a gentle, caring and dependable man by those who knew him. Survivors besides his wife, son and daughter-in-law are his sister Marianne (Robert) Tiano of Beacon Falls, many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews who all loved "Uncle Joe". He was predeceased by his loving sisters Barbara (Louis) Falcioni and Virginia (William) Bartone. The family wishes to thank Dr. Phillip Fazzone (MD), Dr. Ricardo Cordido (MD), Dr. Mark Marieb (MD), Dr Antonio Lopez (MD) and their staffs who provided the best medical care over the past 27 year in dealing with his heart disease. The family also wishes to give thanks to all who cared for him in Yale New Haven Hospital, Coronary ICU during the final days of his life. Friends are invited to greet the family on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. On Monday, his funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. for his Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd in Seymour. His burial with military honors will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Yale-New Haven Hospital Heart and Vascular Support Fund, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 1, 2019