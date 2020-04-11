|
|
Joseph M. Piccirillo
Jan 19, 1935 - Apr 10, 2020Joseph M. Piccirillo, AKA Smiling Joe, age 85 of Trumbull passed away peacefully in the Hamden Rehabilitation and Health Care Center on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Phyllis Kowalsky Piccirillo and the son of the late James and Anna Theresa Kocsis Piccirillo. Joe was born in Bridgeport on January 19, 1935. He was a proud US Marine Corps Veteran and a purple heart recipient of the Korean War. Joe was a lifetime member of the D.A.V. and member of the American Legion, Post 141 Trumbull, CT. He was State Commander of the Catholic War Veterans, served on the Town Council of Trumbull, worked as an electro-mechanical engineer for Dictaphone Corp. and Sikorsky. Joe designed the pressure wristwatch for John Glenn on his first flight into space. He was the Proprietor of the Devon Liquor Store, Milford and president of his business, the ADDTEC Corp. of Shelton, CT. Joe also worked at Easton Country Day School as facility manager after his retirement. Joe was a loving husband and father caring and helping everyone. He enjoyed his family and loved to sing and dance. He will be greatly missed by Joe's beloved wife of sixty years. He is survived by his loving children; Rev. Joseph J. Piccirillo, his wife Carol of Avon, CT, Susan Rotunda and Lina Mitchell of Ansonia, David Piccirillo and wife Francesca of Trumbull, brother-in-law, Raymond Kowalsky of FL, six cherished grandchildren, Arthur James, Mary and Audrey Rotunda, Diana, David and Andrew Piccirillo, sisters-in-law, Helen and Shirley Piccirillo and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Carmella Kusheba and brothers, Anthony, Michael, Andrew, James, John, sisters-in-law, Marie and Barbara Piccirillo, and daughter-in-law, Sandra Everett Piccirillo. Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic crisis, a Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the and Hamden Health Care Facility. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020